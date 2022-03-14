Notification Settings

Woman dragged off street and shoved into car in West Bromwich kidnapping

West BromwichCrimePublished:

A woman was dragged off the streets and bundled into a car in a suspected kidnapping in the Black Country.

The woman was waiting at a bus stop in Hill Top, West Bromwich, when she was taken. Photo: Google
The woman is believed to have been waiting at a bus stop when she was approached by a man who spoke to her then pulled her across the road and into a vehicle driven by a second man.

The incident happened in Hill Top, West Bromwich, at around 9.40pm on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said a witness had described the woman shouting in distress and that officers have "serious concerns" for her wellbeing.

The force is now appealing for help tracking down the people involved and has urged witnesses or people with video footage to come forward.

A spokesman said: "We've launched an investigation to identify and find the woman, and trace the men and car involved.

"The man who approached the woman is described as white, bald and in his 40s. We believe the car was a grey BMW X5.

"We're appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed what happened, or any motorists with dash-cam who may have caught the vehicle on video, to get in touch.

"Please call 999 and quote log 3602 from 13 March."

