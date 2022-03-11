Family photograph of Valerie Freer

Valerie Freer, 68, was found collapsed on the drive of her home, in Lichfield Road, Whittington, on February 24 and was pronounced dead by paramedics at 10.53am.

She died as a result of neck injuries.

Alexander Verdu Munoz, 26, was due to appear before magistrates at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Friday.

The Argentinian national, of no fixed abode, has been charged with murder.

He also faces two offences of aggravated burglary along with one count each of burglary, possession of a bladed article and dangerous driving in relation to incidents on February 12 and 21.

Staffordshire Police senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Ian Fitzgerald said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Valerie at this time. I would also like to thank the community of Whittington for their patience and understanding.