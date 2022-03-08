Notification Settings

Second man appears in court charged with murder of Stourbridge man John Jones

By Adam Smith

A second man has appeared in court charged with the murder of John Jones in Stourbridge.

Caslon Crescent, where John Jones was shot dead on Friday

Ravi Talware appeared in Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing after Mr Jones died of gunshot wounds at Caslon Crescent.

The 31-year-old spoke to confirm his name and that he had "no fixed abode."

Talware was arrested at Edgbaston Park Road, Birmingham, over the weekend and is also charged with possession of a shotgun and perverting the course of justice.

Talware will join Kevin Waldron, 40, from Leonard Road, Wollaston, who was also charged with Mr Jones's murder on Friday, February 25, for a pre-trial hearing on April 1 at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

On account of being charged with murder Talware was not offered bail and will be remanded in custody.

Mr Jones was fatally shot in Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge, and another man sustained knife wounds at the same address. He has since been discharged from hospital.

