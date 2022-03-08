Primary school children heartbroken as burglars steal playhouse and leave toys ruined

Thomas Padmore, Hazel Kwok and Ogonna Ibekwe, all aged five, at Holy Rosary Academy in Wolverhampton

The crooks targeted Holy Rosary Academy in Wolverhampton and stole the children's playhouse and destroyed everything inside it.

A week before the half-term holiday CCTV cameras at the school were also stolen and teachers suspect the same criminals were behind the two raids.

Emma Lane, a parent who helps raise money for the academy on Hickman Avenue, said: "It's shocking that someone would do this, the children are devastated.

"Come rain or shine, the children could go outside and play in the playhouse, they were so excited when they got it – especially after the difficulties of Covid."

Pupil Ogonna, aged 5, sitting where the playhouse was taken

The academy was able to afford a small wooden cooker and washing machine specially-made for the children thanks to money raised from events and donations, but these were left damaged beyond repair by the crooks.

Adam Jewkes, the academy's principal, said the burglars had stolen and damaged around £3,000 worth of toys and products.

"They've targeted something that they knew little children loved, and in one of the most deprived parts of the city from children who need it the most," he said.

"I believe they stole to order and it's sitting in someone's garden waiting to be sold off. They took timber that we had delivered to build more for the playground, and even the plastic food from inside the playhouse.

"Our staff have been great and turned this into a learning opportunity, allowing the children to be creative and make signs asking burglars to keep out."

The academy on Hickman Avenue had its CCTV cameras stolen the week before

Mr Jewkes added that this is the first incident of theft that the school has had for years.

"We think they entered through the fence, the same way as when they stole the cameras. It is exposed as there's a public area behind the fence, but this the first incident we've had with theft for a long, long time.

"We are a self-run academy that has fought hard for funding. It's sad that some people have stooped this low."

The log-style cabin playhouse, measuring six by ten feet, was the reward of numerous fundraising events put on by the school and parents including raffles, discos, tombolas and sports days.

Their next fundraising event will not only be for the school, but for the British Red Cross Ukraine crisis appeal.

The children will wear blue and yellow and enjoy a cake sale, with the earnings being split fifty-fifty.

Members of the public can donate by calling the school on 0190 287 8440.

Alternatively, they can email the principal through the following address: holyrosaryprimaryschool@wolverhampton.gov.uk.