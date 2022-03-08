'Growing problem' of people viewing sexual images of children in Staffordshire

More than 1,800 people contacted the Stop It Now! campaign in Staffordshire in 2021

Last year, over 1,850 people from Staffordshire sought help through the Stop It Now! confidential helpline or self-help website.

The campaign aims to educate those abusing, or at risk of doing so, about the harm caused by their behaviour and the consequences for those arrested. Confidential help is also being made available to stop their illegal behaviour.

The Lucy Faithfull Foundation leads the campaign nationally but in Staffordshire the police, crime commissioner county council, Together for Childhood, NSPCC and children’s safeguarding services are all involved.

Stop It Now! director Donald Findlater said: "In Staffordshire there is a growing problem of people viewing and sharing sexual images of under-18s online.

"It is vital we all understand that viewing and sharing this material is illegal, that many of the images are of children being abused, and that those looking at or sharing them are causing harm and risk arrest, prosecution and being put on the sex offenders’ register.

"Most of the people looking at this illegal content aren’t the stereotypes that the public would expect – they are our friends, family, neighbours and colleagues. Some of them are just children themselves, but that doesn’t stop the behaviour from being illegal. Many of these individuals start out with a growing legal adult pornography habit, but then begin looking for riskier and more extreme material."

Detective Inspector Kathryn Tomkins, from Staffordshire Police Child Protection Exploitation Team, said: "We do not stop in our pursuit of those sexually exploiting children online or in person. In 2021, we investigated 327 cases of indecent images of children and it cannot be underestimated the impact it has on victims and their families – it is traumatic and often life-changing.

"Through Operation Safenet we use specialist resources to identify sexually harmful or indecent behaviours so we can, through enforcement, protect and safeguard children. Prevention is equally important, however, and we encourage anyone who recognises their own thoughts and behaviour, or behaviour of others, as concerning, to get help through Stop It Now!”

Staffordshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Ben Adams said: "This crucial campaign highlights the serious ramifications of viewing abusive images online and sends a powerful deterrence message to potential offenders encouraging them to question their behaviour, understand their triggers and seek help to stop.

"This partnership campaign is partially funded by the Safer Streets funding my office secured in October 2021 and builds on vital work already being done in Staffordshire, particularly around the safety of women and girls.

"Safeguarding young people is a key priority in my recently launched Police and Crime Plan and this campaign will assist in driving long-term changes to behaviours to protect the young people of Staffordshire."