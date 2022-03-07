Second suspect charged with murder after Stourbridge shotgun killing

Caslon Crescent

John Jones, known as one of the "Gummy twins", died at the scene in Caslon Crescent after being blasted with a shotgun on February 25.

Two men have now been charged with his murder.

Ravi Talware has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a shotgun and perverting the course of justice.

The 31-year-old, who was arrested at an address on Edgbaston Park Road in Birmingham, was set to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Meanwhile the first suspect charged, Kevin Brian Waldron, remains in custody.

Waldron, 40 and of Leonard Road, Wollaston, was remanded in custody until April 1 after being charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a shotgun and perverting the course of justice.

Mr Jones died after being shot at around 7.40pm. A second man, aged 26, was stabbed during the incident and needed hospital treatment but has now been discharged.