Residents across Dudley borough offered chance to quiz Community Safety Partnership board members

Dudley's community safety partnership is holding a public meeting

Dudley’s community safety partnership is holding a public meeting on Tuesday, March 22 from 6pm and people can attend in person or virtually on Microsoft teams if they prefer.

Residents will have the opportunity to find out more about how the partnership operates before being able to put questions to the people who are accountable for community safety.

Senior officers and decision-makers from the police, council, NHS and other organisations will be on hand to answer questions related to community safety.

Councillor Laura Taylor-Childs, cabinet member responsible for community safety, said:

As partners we are committed to addressing the community safety concerns of our borough residents, but we can only do this if people let us know what they think.

Listening to residents’ concerns is a priority and every year we ask people to tell us what their community safety concerns are to help us identify the main issues facing communities.

I would encourage people to join the meeting or submit information in advance so we can really understand the community safety issues that matter to people right now.

If you can’t get involved then please take five minutes to complete our short community safety survey.

Kim Madill, Dudley neighbourhood policing unit chief superintendent and chair of the community safety partnership, said:

We’re committed to working with our partners and listening to what residents are telling us about the main community safety issues facing their communities.

We really want to understand what community safety issues residents of the borough are facing.

There are lots of ways to take part so please take this opportunity to have your say and get involved.

People can also have their say by completing a short online survey about community safety concerns faced in their local area and in Dudley borough as a whole.

To book a place visit www.dudleysafeandsound.org, email community.safety@dudley.gov.uk or call 01384 814735.