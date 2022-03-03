Notification Settings

Mobile phones and cash stolen from restaurant in Cannock burglary

By Lisa O'Brien

Mobile phones and cash were stolen from a restaurant during a burglary in Cannock.

Cash was stolen from a restaurant in Cannock

Police are appealing for information after two mobile phones and an undisclosed sum of money were stolen on February 28.

Officers responded to an intruder alarm at 11.25pm at a diner on Watling Street.

They found a side window smashed.

No one was hurt.

Masked offenders are believed to have left through the emergency exit at the rear of the premises.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area, from 10pm to 11.20pm, to get in touch.

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 806 of February 28.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

