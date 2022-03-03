Mobile phones and cash stolen from restaurant in Cannock burglary

Cash was stolen from a restaurant in Cannock

Police are appealing for information after two mobile phones and an undisclosed sum of money were stolen on February 28.

Officers responded to an intruder alarm at 11.25pm at a diner on Watling Street.

They found a side window smashed.

No one was hurt.

Masked offenders are believed to have left through the emergency exit at the rear of the premises.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area, from 10pm to 11.20pm, to get in touch.

Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 806 of February 28.