Four catalytic convertors with value of £6,000 stolen from Cannock industrial premise

Three Mercedes and a Renault master panel van were targeted

Officers are appealing for any information on this incident, which likely occurred between the hours of 6pm, March 1 and 8am the following morning.

At some point overnight, it is believed that offenders stole the converters from various vehicles at a premises on Watling Street.

Three Mercedes and a Renault master panel van were targeted with each convertor having an estimated value of £1,500.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information or those who have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident.