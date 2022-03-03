Notification Settings

Four catalytic convertors with value of £6,000 stolen from Cannock industrial premise

By Nathan Rowe

Four catalytic convertors with a value of £6,000 have been stolen from an industrial premises in Cannock.

Three Mercedes and a Renault master panel van were targeted

Officers are appealing for any information on this incident, which likely occurred between the hours of 6pm, March 1 and 8am the following morning.

At some point overnight, it is believed that offenders stole the converters from various vehicles at a premises on Watling Street.

Three Mercedes and a Renault master panel van were targeted with each convertor having an estimated value of £1,500.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who may have any information or those who have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident.

"Contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident 383 of 2 March. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

