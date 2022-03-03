Appeal as injured kitten 'dumped out in the street like rubbish'

The kitten has now been named Poppy by the RSPCA staff caring for her

The young black and white kitten was found in a pet carrier dumped on the corner of Summer Road in Erdington, Birmingham, on February 17.

She was found at around 6.30pm with a puncture wound inside her thigh and also appears to have most of her claws missing.

The four-month-old kitten was also suffering from some kind of neurological issue.

Inspector Jon Ratcliffe collected the kitten after the member of the public who found her notified the RSPCA.

She was taken to the RSPCA Birmingham Animal Hospital where she is receiving treatment for a parasite called toxoplasmosis.

Jon said: "This poor kitten was dumped out in the street like rubbish.

"She clearly needed veterinary attention for her neurological issues, she was suffering from a wound on her leg and most of her claws are missing in what could have been a deliberate attempt to declaw her.

"This is really distressing to see and we would urge anyone who has any information about this to please contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018."

The kitten has now been named Poppy by the RSPCA staff caring for her and she is responding well to treatment so far.

Staff at the hospital added that Poppy is bright and happy considering what she has been through and they’re hopeful she will pull through, however, she may still be left with some neurological issues.