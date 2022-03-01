Video of moment teen was stabbed shown to murder trial jury

Delarno Samuels

Cam-Ron Dunn is accused of initially twice stabbing Derlarno Samuels, aged 17, before chasing him into a shop in Waterloo Road, Cape Hill, Smethwick. He was then allegedly captured on film stabbing Derlarno multiple times with a machete on May 1 last year.

Giving evidence for the prosecution at the trial, West Midlands Police homicide unit’s images investigator Benjamin Screech told the jury that he had viewed many hours of footage collected from properties and a passing bus to piece together the movements of the pair in the minutes leading up to and after the confrontation.

Mr Screech told Wolverhampton Crown Court that the footage presented was edited in chronological order to the best of his ability.

Dunn had cycled from his home in Sketchley Close, Smethwick, towards Cape Hill where cameras from nearby businesses captured a brief altercation between him and the occupants of a Ford Focus which was parked at the junction. The jury was shown video and stills of the incident.

The car door opens and then closes and Dunn "gestures" at it. The car then carries out a u-turn before being driven away.

The court was told that while this was happening Derlarno was walking towards the pedestrian crossing from the opposite side of the road and had not been party to the exchange between the people in the car. Dunn had dropped his bicycle on the pavement.

Mr Screech said the defendant then appeared to walk towards Derlarno, who was in the middle of the street. Dunn appeared to have removed a "grey object" from his waistband and confront Derlarno who backed away.

The court was told that Dunn was filmed lunging towards Derlarno. His right arm raised "and appeared to make contact with Derlarno's upper right chest".

"Derlarno continues to run away. The defendant continues to strike. This time he seems to make contact with his upper back on the left. We see the defendant running after Derlarno Samuels with a long grey object in his right hand," Mr Screech said.

“There is a great deal of CCTV. There were 71 individual pieces. Not all are in the compilation. All the persons of interest were given profile numbers including Derlarno Samuels, the defendant and a Ford Focus,” he added.

The jury previously heard that despite being fatally hurt inside the Nowa Polka shop, in Waterloo Road, the alleged victim managed to make his way to the street.

Derlarno was picked up nearby by the white Ford Focus which crashed moments later in Heath Street, Winson Green, where he was found by emergency crews.