Man arrested in Stourbridge murder probe as police confirm victim was shot

Two brothers were injured on Friday night, with one of them dying at the scene

Paramedics and police were called to Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge, on Friday night to find two brothers seriously injured.

The older brother, aged 36, died at the scene from gunshot injuries. The younger sibling, aged 26, was injured after being stabbed but has now been discharged from hospital.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison, said: "My thoughts are with the family and friends of these men.

"The arrest is a significant development as our investigation continues.

"I’d urge anyone with any information, who hasn’t already spoken to us, to get in touch as soon as possible."

People have named the 36-year-old who died as John Jones, and his younger brother Seb as the injured man.

Faye Grainger commented underneath the West Midlands Police Facebook post about the incident paying tribute to John.

She said: "Godbless you and keep you safe John you were a lovely funny cheeky chap with a heart of gold.

"Got many good memories of you when we all used hang out together in Brierley Hill. I will never forget you and remember you always, rest easy my friend. Forever in my heart."

Lisa Crage said: "I remember Seb well he used chill with my son and stay at our house. RIP John. We are praying for young Seb, and our thoughts are with the family."

The incident on Friday night shocked neighbours in Caslon Crescent over the weekend.

One told The Express & Star: "It’s really scary to have something like this happen, particularly as I have four kids and you think what sort of life is it for them when that’s happening so close to their door.

"I don’t think anything like this has happened around here before as it’s always been such a quiet street, so it’s just a bit of a shock."

West Midlands Police is still asking for anyone with information to contact them via Live Chat quoting log number 3559 of February 25.