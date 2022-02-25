5,000 fake cigarettes found behind false wall and in cupboard found during police raid

The illegal cigrarettes, and 60 pouches of loose tobacco, believed to be counterfeit, and illegal vapes were discovered during a multi-agency operation carried out in the county on Tuesday, February 15.

Staffordshire Police said a man was also reported to the immigration services as a result of the raid.

Chief Inspector Mark Thorley, of Staffordshire Moorlands Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This is a significant amount of goods which have been seized and an investigation is underway. We take the supply of illegal cigarettes very seriously and we will pursue those who sell them.

“Unregulated products can pose a serious health risk and these goods are not taxed or legally brought into the country. These results demonstrate the strength of partners working collectively to protect our communities.

“We will continue to work together to tackle rogue trading and unlawful behaviour by businesses.”

Some of the cigarettes found during the police raid. Photo: Staffordshire Police

County council trading standards boss Councillor Victoria Wilson, of Kinver ward, said: “The sale of illicit and counterfeit tobacco products is a crime that not only damages local communities and people’s health but also harms legitimate businesses.

“Staffordshire Trading Standards work with a range of partner agencies to ensure that when they receive information about the sale of illicit tobacco they are able to take a robust co-ordinated response.

“This helps prevent the supply of illicit tobacco and ensures those responsible for supplying it are dealt with swiftly and effectively.

“This latest successful raid demonstrates that this partnership approach to the supply of illicit tobacco is very effective.

“I would urge anyone with information about the sale of such products to get in touch with the team.”

The goods were discovered during an unannounced visit to a convenience shop in the Moorlands.