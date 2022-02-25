Notification Settings

Murder investigation launched after woman found dead at property

By Eleanor Lawson

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead on Thursday.

Lichfield Road, Whittington. Photo: Google

The 68-year-old was pronounced dead at an address on Lichfield Road in Whittington, near Lichfield, at 10.42am after police and paramedics were called to the scene.

Staffordshire Police has said her death is being treated as murder, and has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in the Slough area in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody while a 72-year-old man, also arrested in connection with the death, has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

The woman's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers at this time.

Police officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the Whittington area and specifically along Lichfield Road, between 8am and 11am on Thursday, who may have seen a red Peugeot 208.

Detectives are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

Detective Inspector Ian Fitzgerald, who is leading the investigation, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a red Peugeot 208 acting suspiciously in the area.

“I would also like to appeal to anyone who thinks they may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage from the Whittington and Lichfield Road area to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Officers are conducting door-to-door inquiries and there will be an increased presence of police officers and police community support officers offering reassurance to the local community while the investigation continues.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service added: “We were called at 10:35am on Thursday to an incident on Lichfield Road in Whittington.

"We sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene. On arrival, crews found one patient, a woman. Sadly, it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased on scene.”

Anyone with information should contact Staffordshire Police via 101 quoting incident number 195 of 24 February.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

