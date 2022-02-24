Over 30 lorries damaged and wine stolen in targeted attacks across Staffordshire

36 HGV lorries have been damaged

Police were called at 3.30am after a number of lorry drivers reported damage to their vehicles and officers are now appealing for information about the incidents.

A total of 36 HGV lorries had been damaged, with their curtains slashed and contents searched by unknown offenders.

Hilton northbound services saw 19 lorries targeted, 10 were damaged at Stafford northbound services and another seven were damaged at Keele (four northbound and three southbound).

During one of the incidents, two bottles of red wine were reported stolen from a white Volvo lorry.

Officers are carrying out inquiries in relation to the incidents as part of Operation Yard, aimed at deterring criminal gangs from targeting lorries by ensuring a police presence in hot-spot areas.

Police are continuing to work in partnership with drivers, haulage companies, service stations and agencies including the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service and the Central Motorway Police Group, to share crime prevention advice and identify offenders.

Chief Inspector Rachel Joyce, lead for freight crime within Staffordshire Police, said: “We would like to encourage HGV drivers to engage with us so we can support them to be safe and secure when they are residing in and travelling around the region.

“Though not a great deal was stolen on these occasions, offenders caused significant damage to the lorries which will of course have an impact on livelihoods and businesses.

“Officers will continue to patrol these areas in the coming days to do what they can to protect HGV drivers from the impact of theft and attempted theft.”

Anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage that could help the police with their inquiries, is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 068 of 23 February.