Machete attack heroine Lisa in line for Freedom of the City honour

Lisa Potts

Aged just 21 at the time of the July 1996 incident at St Luke’s Primary School, in Park Street South, Blakenhall, she suffered severe injuries to her head, back, and both arms as she shielded children from paranoid schizophrenic Horrett Campbell.

Lisa Potts and some of her pupils following the 1996 attack

The youngsters were saved by Lisa picking them up and hiding them under her long skirt – although despite her heroic efforts, another three women and three children were injured in the attack.

Miss Potts said: "I'm absolutely honoured and delighted to be nominated for the Freedom of the City. To be honest it has come as shock, but it is wonderful to be thought of in this way by the council due to living in the city all of my life and growing up here.

"The events of 26 years ago will forever be part of me along with my studies, the projects and charity work I've done."

Lisa Potts with Francesca Quintyne, one of her former pupils, in 2017

For her bravery she was awarded the George Medal by the Queen. She later went on to do extensive charity work centred around increasing independence and self-esteem amongst children.

Now council bosses in the city are set to officially recognise the bravery and achievements of Miss Potts with ‘Freedom of the City’ status.

In a report to members, the council’s chief operating officer David Pattison said: “Lisa still keeps in touch with many of the children and has supported them through the years. In 2001 she founded a charity, Believe To Achieve, based in schools in Wolverhampton.

Lisa Potts recovering in New Cross Hospital in 1996

“She retrained as an adult nurse at Wolverhampton University and then went on to become a specialist public health nurse.

“Local authorities may grant Freedom of the City or Freedom of Entry. The former is given to ‘persons of distinction and any persons who have rendered eminent services to the city’. It is the most honourable distinction that a city can bestow and the recipient is thereafter referred to as ‘freeman’.