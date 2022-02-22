Lockdown child neglect cases including murder under criminal investigation

Sandwell Council

It comes after the publication of Sandwell Children’s Safeguarding Partnership Annual Report 2020-21.

The report relates to children aged up to 17 who have been involved in some form of safeguarding concerns in Sandwell from April 2020 to March last year.

It revealed eight shocking incidents involving babies and young children in the borough – including one case in which an eight-week-old baby died of non-accidental head injuries.

All the incidents took place during lockdown and were recorded as hospital attendances during 2020 and 2021. The report was released in January and discussed at a full Sandwell Council meeting this week.

West Midlands Police confirmed the cases include an “ongoing investigation” over an 11-month-old child who suffered sepsis and extensive burns caused by severe nappy rash. No arrests have been made.

There was also an incident involving a six-year-old child with health issues, who drowned when left unattended in a bath. West Midlands Police said: “A Smethwick man, who at the time of the child’s death was 36 years old, was arrested on July 1, 2021 on suspicion of child neglect.

"Following questioning, he was released and remains on bail as our complex investigation continues."

West Midlands Police also confirmed an investigation continues into the death of an eight-week-old baby, subject of a ‘child in need plan’ who died of non-accidental head injuries whilst in the care of parents.

A statement said: “A Birmingham woman, who was aged 25 at the time of the baby’s death, remains on bail after being arrested on suspicion of assault. An Oldbury man arrested on suspicion of murder remains on bail. He was 31 at the time of the child’s death. Our investigation continues.”