Teenager's teeth knocked out in attack by knife-wielding thug

Police want to speak to this man

Two men were attacked by a man armed with a knife on Colliery Road, Moseley, just after 9.30pm on February 3.

Images have now been released in hope of tracking down a man in connection with the incident.

The attacker demanded belongings during the assault but fled empty handed.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this man after two people were assaulted during an attempted robbery in Wolverhampton.

"A 17-year-old lost boy several teeth after being punched by a man armed with a knife in Colliery Road, Moseley, at just after 9.30pm on 3 February.

"A man in his 20s - who was with the teenager - was also assaulted before the attacker made off.

"Despite demanding belongings he fled without taking anything.