Teenager's teeth knocked out in attack by knife-wielding thug

By Nathan Rowe

A 17-year-old boy had several of his teeth knocked out during an assault and attempted robbery in Wolverhampton.

Police want to speak to this man
Two men were attacked by a man armed with a knife on Colliery Road, Moseley, just after 9.30pm on February 3.

Images have now been released in hope of tracking down a man in connection with the incident.

The attacker demanded belongings during the assault but fled empty handed.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this man after two people were assaulted during an attempted robbery in Wolverhampton.

"A 17-year-old lost boy several teeth after being punched by a man armed with a knife in Colliery Road, Moseley, at just after 9.30pm on 3 February.

"A man in his 20s - who was with the teenager - was also assaulted before the attacker made off.

"Despite demanding belongings he fled without taking anything.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote 20/131965/22. Alternatively call 101."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

