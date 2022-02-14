Wolverhampton Class A dealer jailed as missing person report leads police to drug den

Devonte Fyffe, who ran drugs from the West Midlands to Gloucestershire via the 'RJ' phone line, has been locked up for four years for supplying crack cocaine and heroin.

Police found a machete, empty shotgun cartridges and an "array" of drug paraphernalia when they searched his home in Raby Street, Wolverhampton.

The 26-year-old was caught after his 18-year-old drug runner Kyrel Stevens failed to return to his address in Ducie Street, Gloucester and was reported missing in May last year.

When police attended the address they found £160 cash hidden along with 36 wraps of Class A drugs, most of which were cocaine but some of which were heroin, Gloucester Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Alun Williams said: “The police then connected Stevens, who had since moved out of the flat, to being involved with the 'RJ' drugs line, which was sending out bulk text messages to customers indicating that Class A drugs were available.

“A total of 6,247 messages were sent from the RJ phone between July 1 and December 8, last year, on 174 occasions, which would have been on an almost daily basis."

Stevens and Fyffe were arrested together in Gloucester in December.

“The police quickly discovered that Fyffe was the owner of the drug line and had a significant role while Stevens was the runner and had a limited role. Both men gave a no comment interview to the police," Mr Williams said.

Stephen Sweeney, defending Fyffe, said: “He is man who, despite his age, had a difficult childhood which still affects him to this day.

“However, he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity as he accepts his offending history in the matter. He states that he was no more than a glorified runner himself."

Lloyd Jenkins, defending Stevens, said he had been "taken advantage of" because of his age and vulnerability and that there is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

Fyffe and Stevens both pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine and heroin between July and December last year. Stevens also admitted possessing the same drugs with intent to supply in May.

Fyffe was locked up for four years and Stevens received a 21-month suspended jail term.

The judge, Recorder Richard Mawhinney, told Fyffe: “You are responsible for bringing class A drugs from the West Midlands to Gloucestershire and were in charge of the RJ County Lines drug phone.

“You sent thousands of messages to drug users in the area which means that you had a leading role, which is similar to previous convictions that you have had.

“Only a sentence of custody can be justified."

Recorder Mawhinney told Stevens: “You had a lesser role with limited financial gain. At the time you were only just an adult and vulnerable to exploitation.

“The court is giving you a chance because you are making good progress in the community.”