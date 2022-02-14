Wayne Elcock outside his shop. Pictures: Matt Panter

Three men walked into Elcock's Mad Dog's Boxing Store in Sutton Coldfield on Friday afternoon – while he was getting set to close up – and took items worth more than £1,300 while he was distracted.

Worse, they took his prized WBC belt – given to him for his work as an ambassador – and signed gloves.

The boxer was locking up, set to go on a school run, when he was asked if he could open back up so one could potentially buy some gloves.

He says the men took advantage of him being in a rush and stole valuable gear, including head guards and protectors, as well as his sentimental items while he walking back around the counter to put the till back on.

"I'm kicking myself," he said. "I've never had anything like this in six years here. I feel such an idiot.

"It wasn't until I looked back at the CCTV, that I realised how much they had taken.

"You just don't expect it. You normally get that level of respect, as a former boxer myself, and people who come into the shop are normally fans or boxers - people from the boxing community."

"I treat everyone the way I wish to be treated myself and see everyone who comes into the store as family.

"This feels like someone coming into my own house and robbing from me. This is a shop built on passion and so this really kills me.

"I am devastated about my belt because it was given to me as an ambassador for the WBC. It's very sentimental to me and worthless to them.

"They nicked my gloves, with my signature on, which are special to me as well. They are one-offs and you can't buy them anywhere in the world.

"I just can't believe it. I have worked my socks off to make a living, first through boxing in the ring, getting punched, then in the shop and gym.

"It's been hard work but I love boxing and I stayed with it because it changed my life and it has enabled me to help other kids through coaching.

"It's been a tough time with Covid – my shop and gym were shut so getting through that period and then someone does this, words fail me."

The boxer says he has since been phoned by the suspected thieves, saying they would return his belt in exchange for cash but the matter is now in the hands of the police.

A West Midland Police spokeswoman said: "We are investigating a theft from a boxing store on Boldmere Road, Sutton Coldfield at 2pm on Friday.

"We understand three masked men entered the store and stole boxing equipment.