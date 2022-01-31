Boy, 17, fighting for his life after being stabbed in Dudley

Malthouse Drive. Photo: Google

The boy was attacked on Malthouse Drive on Sunday evening, where he was found with serious injuries at around 7.45pm.

He was taken to hospital with stab wounds where he remains in critical condition.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A teenager was seriously injured in Dudley last night.

"The 17-year-old boy was found with stab wounds in Malthouse Drive at around 7.45pm.

"He's been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"An investigation is underway and anyone with information is urged contact us via live chat on our website or call 101 quoting log 3317 of 30 January."

Paramedics were also called, sending two ambulances and two paramedic officers to the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance service said: "On arrival we discovered one patient, a teenage male, who had sustained serious injuries in the incident.