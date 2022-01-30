Two men stabbed in early hours violence in Walsall

Police are appealing for information about two stabbings in Walsall

Police are appealing for more information about the incident on Leicester Street in the early hours of Saturday.

Detectives are scouring CCTV footage in the town centre for clues.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We investigating after two men were stabbed on Leicester Street, Walsall, in the early hours of yesterday morning (29 January).

"The two men, aged in their 30s, were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries and have since been discharged."

The spokesman added: "Our enquiries remain ongoing today as we conduct CCTV trawls in the area.