Albion fans who threw seats, flares and coins on Millwall pitch branded "idiots" by pundit

By Adam SmithWest BromwichWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated:

Ugly scenes at The Den during West Bromwich Albion's match with Millwall led to Albion fans being branded "idiots" on live national television.

A member of staff deals with a flare thrown onto the pitch during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, Millwall. Picture date: Saturday January 29, 2022.
Albion fans ripped out seats and flew flares on the pitch as fans' tempers boiled over watching their team go down to a 2-0 defeat.

Play was stopped three occasions when flares were thrown from the away end - following chants aimed towards under-pressure boss Valerian Ismael.

The shocking display of hooliganism harked back to the dark days of regular violence on the terraces in the 1970s and 1980s.

Watching the drama unfold and describing what he was seeing to football fans all over the country was Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling.

He said: "If you can't tolerate your side losing, you're not a football fan - don't go to games, you're idiots.

"Just stop it!"

Gates were kept closed around the away end and a heavy police presence guarded both sides of the away stand following full time. At the reverse fixture at The Hawthorns last year there was fighting between opposing fans outside the ground.

Albion fans took to Twitter after the game to slam the furniture throwing element in the fanbase.

Matt Fergusson tweeted: "Flares and seats thrown like frisbees, coins launched in the away end.

"A sad day for West Bromwich Albion. Starting to fear for the long term future of our club! #WBA."

Gavenny Baggie added: "Given Millwall have had their moments home & away, I presume their CCTV would be state of the art and focus on the away end too?"

The West Bromwich Albion Twitter account did not mention the trouble on their commentary of the match.

