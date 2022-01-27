Teen charged over machete attack on man outside Walsall primary school

An 18-year-old has been charged in connection with a machete attack in Walsall

Shafiq Rehman was arrested after a 38-year-old was confronted on Croft Street, Birchills, at around 4.30am on Monday.

The 18-year-old from Birchills has now been charged with wounding and possession of a bladed article and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

He has been remanded into custody ahead of a Crown Court hearing on February 23.

The 38-year-old victim was not seriously injured.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The local neighbourhood team are continuing to carry out reassurance patrols in the area and we're continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact us.