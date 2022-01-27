Teen charged over machete attack on man outside Walsall primary school

Shafiq Rehman was arrested after a 38-year-old was confronted on Croft Street, Birchills, at around 4.30am on Monday.
The 18-year-old from Birchills has now been charged with wounding and possession of a bladed article and appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.
He has been remanded into custody ahead of a Crown Court hearing on February 23.
The 38-year-old victim was not seriously injured.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The local neighbourhood team are continuing to carry out reassurance patrols in the area and we're continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact us.
"You can do this Live Chat on our website and quote log 315 of 24/1/22. Alternatively call 101."