Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after van smashes into parked cars

Littleworth Road. Photo: Google

Police received reports that a van had collided with two stationary cars whilst travelling down Littleworth Road in Cannock at around 8pm on Tuesday.

A man in his 60s had to be cut free from the van and he was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The man was later breath tested and he gave an alcohol reading above the legal limit.

Crews from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and paramedics were also in attendance at the scene.

Police are now appealing for more information on the crash.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information or relevant CCTV/dashcam footage of the incident.

"Contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 607 of January 11, or call 101.