Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

57-year-old arrested in connection to Wolverhampton sex attack on teenager

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A 57-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged sexual assault on a teenager in the Black Country.

Police made an appeal last week for information on the incident which took place on Dunstall Road, near Peace Park, Wolverhampton in June.

The attack saw a 14-year-old girl grabbed from behind by a man before a member of the public intervened.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "As part of the appeal we released some new CCTV footage of a man we wanted to speak to about what happened.

"Lots of people got in touch with information and as a result a 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault."

"He was taken into custody last night on suspicion of sexual assault and is being questioned about the incident today."

Police still want to trace a member of the public who saw what happened.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News