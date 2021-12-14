57-year-old arrested in connection to Wolverhampton sex attack on teenager

Police made an appeal last week for information on the incident which took place on Dunstall Road, near Peace Park, Wolverhampton in June.

The attack saw a 14-year-old girl grabbed from behind by a man before a member of the public intervened.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "As part of the appeal we released some new CCTV footage of a man we wanted to speak to about what happened.

"Lots of people got in touch with information and as a result a 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault."

"He was taken into custody last night on suspicion of sexual assault and is being questioned about the incident today."