Tributes paid to 18-year-old stabbed to death as family seek answers

By James VukmirovicBirminghamCrimePublished:

A teenager who was stabbed to death on a busy shopping street has been named by police.

Yahya Sharif has been named as the victim of the stabbing in Small Heath on Friday
Yahya Sharif, 18, was killed outside a shop in the Small Heath area of Birmingham on Friday evening.

He was named by West Midlands Police as the stabbing victim on Sunday as his family paid tribute and said they did not know why he was attacked.

A statement released on their behalf said: "We cannot believe that Yahya has disappeared from our eyes.

"We still don't know the reason he was killed.

"A young, energetic 18-year-old, his dream was to be a digital marketing specialist.

"The whole community are shocked. May God be with the family he left behind, especially his parents."

Mr Sharif, who was from the Nechells area of the city, was attacked on Coventry Road just before 5.30pm.

A post mortem has concluded he died from a stab wound to the chest.

A cordon has remained in place along Coventry Road since the stabbing as police officers search the area for evidence.

Nobody has been arrested and detectives are attempting to identify a suspect.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from the homicide unit at West Midlands Police, said: "Yahya was just 18 and with his life ahead of him.

"This has now been taken away in the most tragic of circumstances.

"There is no clear motive for the attack and we're working round the clock to identify and trace who was responsible.

"We've spoken to a number of witnesses but we still need to hear from anyone with information who can help us.

"I'd appeal for those who were there at the time to do the right thing, come and speak to us and tell us exactly what happened and why.

"It's the least Yahya's family deserve."

West Midlands Police has asked for anyone with any information to contact them via Live Chat on the website or call 101, quoting reference number 3643 10/12/21.

To stay anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

