Man charged with murder after Halesowen pensioner found dead on living room floor

David Varlow was found collapsed at his home on Manor Lane. Photo: West Midlands Police

David Varlow was found collapsed on the living room floor after officers gained entry to his home on Manor Lane, Halesowen, on Monday.

The 78-year-old was found after the alarm was raised by neighbours who had not seen him for several days.

Adris Mohammed has been charged with attempted burglary at Mr Varlow's home on Sunday, October 24, aggravated burglary on Wednesday, November 3, murder and fraud.

The 44-year-old, of Icknield Port Road in Birmingham, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Varlow's home on Manor Road, Halesowen. Photo: SnapperSK

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve charged a man with murder after a pensioner was found dead at his home in Halesowen.

"David Varlow, aged 78, was found collapsed on the living room floor after officers gained entry to his home in Manor Lane last Monday (15 November).

"Adris Mohammed, aged 44, from Icknield Port Road, Birmingham has been charged with attempted burglary at Mr Varlow’s home on 24 October, aggravated burglary on 3 November, murder and fraud.

"He’ll appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow morning."

Forensics teams were at the scene earlier this week. Photo: SnapperSK

Mr Varlow’s family have paid tribute to him, saying: "We are devastated to have lost a much loved brother and uncle.

"There are no words to describe the pain and grief we as a family are going through following David’s death.

"We would like to thank the police for their hard work and tenacity in which they are dealing with this case.