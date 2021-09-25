Stroke patient delayed as missile thrown at ambulance on blue lights

The damaged ambulance

The ambulance's windscreen was cracked when the object was thrown in Handsworth Wood at around 8.20am on Saturday.

The crew, made up of a paramedic and two student paramedics, were forced to pull over due to the damage and a second ambulance had to be sent to take the patient to hospital - delaying the response by around 10 minutes.

Police officers were sent to the scene on Worlds End Road and CCTV footage captured by the ambulance will now be examined.

None of the crew were injured.

Assisting our colleagues from @OFFICIALWMAS after an incident in Handsworth Wood earlier today. pic.twitter.com/lV2ex3hGyM — Handsworth Police (@HandsworthWMP) September 25, 2021

Nathan Hudson, emergency services operations delivery director at West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “It is difficult to comprehend why someone would do something like this.

“There is only one thing that an ambulance travelling on blue lights is doing and that is trying to get to a patient in need.

“Given where the damage is, I am just so glad that none of the crew were hurt. It doesn’t bear thinking about, what could have happened.