Man charged with causing deaths of 63-year-old and his dog

Redditch Road in Alvechurch. Photo: Google

The 63-year-old and his dog were killed after they were hit by a car on Sunday, August 15.

James Bullock was arrested on Friday, August 27, in Stratford-upon-Avon by officers from Warwickshire Police for public order offences.

On Saturday morning, the 28-year-old from Kidderminster was transferred to the custody of West Mercia Police officers, who then charged him with multiple offences in connection with the death of the man and his dog on Sunday, August 15.

It took place in Redditch Road, Alvechurch.

Bullock has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle – being unlicenced/uninsured, aggravated vehicle taking, using a motor vehicle on a road without insurance, driving a vehicle that failed to stop after a road accident, driving a vehicle involved in a road accident failing to report that accident, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and committing an act/series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice.