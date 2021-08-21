Drugs arrest after Dudley police pursuit

The BMW was pursued and stopped by the police after it failed to stop. Photo: Dudley Police

The silver BMW was pursued by officers from Dudley Town Police after failing to stop for them in the town centre at around 9pm on Friday.

After a short pursuit, the BMW was caught and the driver was detained, with checks finding he was not insured and was also wanted on warrant.

A subsequent search of his car found cash, phones and cannabis, leading to his arrest on suspicion of drug supply and the seizing of the car.

Cash, phones and a small amount of cannabis were found in the car. Photo: Dudley Police

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "On Operation Guardian patrol, a silver BMW car failed to stop for us.

"Following a short pursuit, we detained the driver.

"Checks revealed he was not insured & was also wanted on warrant.