Drugs arrest after Dudley police pursuit

The silver BMW was pursued by officers from Dudley Town Police after failing to stop for them in the town centre at around 9pm on Friday.
After a short pursuit, the BMW was caught and the driver was detained, with checks finding he was not insured and was also wanted on warrant.
A subsequent search of his car found cash, phones and cannabis, leading to his arrest on suspicion of drug supply and the seizing of the car.
A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "On Operation Guardian patrol, a silver BMW car failed to stop for us.
"Following a short pursuit, we detained the driver.
"Checks revealed he was not insured & was also wanted on warrant.
"A search located cash, phones & cannabis & he was arrested on suspicion of drug supply, with the car seized."