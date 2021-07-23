Knife suspects charged with attempting to murder police officers at shopping centre

Police outside New Square Shopping Centre in West Bromwich. Photo: SnapperSK

The officers, both men, were slashed at New Square Shopping Centre in West Bromwich just before 11.30am on Wednesday.

They suffered "superficial" slash injuries, were taken to hospital but have since been discharged and are recovering at home, West Midlands Police said.

Two men from Smethwick have now been charged with attempting to murder both officers.

Parminder Hunjan, 37, and Maninder Hunjan, 25, have been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of an imitation firearm.

Maninder has also been charged with possession of a prohibited item.

The suspects, both of Frank Road, Smethwick, were both remanded in custody and were due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

A 31-year-old woman has been bailed with conditions pending further enquiries.

The officers had been on patrol after extra powers were granted to carry out stop and searches in the area following a recent increase in violence and robberies, West Midlands Police said.