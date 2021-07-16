Shane Mayer: Sword murderer locked up for life for Darlaston stabbing

Ramani Sanderson was jailed for life with a minimum of 24 years for the murder of Shane Mayer

Ramani Sanderson, 20, stabbed Shane Mayer, from Wolverhampton, multiple times outside Gabba's Bar in Forge Road, Darlaston, on July 24, 2019.

Mr Mayer died three days later in hospital.

Sanderson, 20, of Walsham Road, near Peckham, who was found guilty of murder after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court last month, was one of a group of men who had been involved in the confrontation.

Shane Mayer was aged 21 when he was killed in Darlaston

At Coventry Crown Court, Sanderson was sentenced to life imprisonment and will serve a minimum term of 23 years and 329 days over Mr Mayer's murder.

Judge Simon Drew handed him three separate concurrent sentences were passed on the further offences of wounding and possession of bladed articles – two of which involved an unrelated attack.

Joseph Till was jailed for five years for the manslaughter of Shane Mayer

Kamron Reid was jailed for five years for the manslaughter of Shane Mayer

Co-defendant Joseph Till, 21, of Summer Street in Willenhall, was jailed for five years after being found guilty of manslaughter by jurors.

Kamron Reid, 20, of Herberts Park Road, Bloxwich, was sentenced to five years in a young offenders institution (YOI) after he was found guilty of manslaughter by jurors as well.