Stafford drug dealer jailed for 40 months

Anthony Pickering. Photo: Staffordshire Police.

Anthony Pickering was jailed at Stafford Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin.

The 43-year-old also admitted one count of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

On September 16, 2019, Pickering was arrested at his address, in Chell Road, in Stafford town centre, for supply of class A drugs. Drug users were seen going to and from his address – and four deals of drugs and £365 were seized by officers.

On February 2, 2020, Pickering was searched at a pub near his address and arrested after admitting he had heroin in his sock.

The court heard that on February 22, 2019, officers attended Pickering's previous flat in Pennycrofts and saw a number of steaks on the floor. Suspecting they were stolen, a search was carried out at the property and heroin and cocaine discovered.

Sergeant Tom Fotherby, of Stafford Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Pickering was clearly active in dealing in and around Stafford town centre. We welcome information about drug dealing in our communities and will continue to bring offenders before the courts.”