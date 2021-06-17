Two drive-by shootings in two days on same Black Country street

Hugh Road, in Smethwick. Photo: Google Maps

Two shots were fired at a house in Hugh Road just before 10.40pm on Tuesday, West Midlands Police said.

Officers were also called to gunshots fired at a house at around 11.30pm on Wednesday.

Noone was reported to have been seriously injured on either occasion, however a woman did receive minor injuries.

It is understood the shooters were in a vehicle on both occasions.

West Midlands Police detectives have been carrying out a forensic examination of the scene to identify those responsible.

Officers are also speaking to witnesses, conducting house-to-house enquiries and are in the process of reviewing CCTV from the area.

Neighbourhood officers have stepped up patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents.

Inspector Christopher Fox, from Force CID, said: “We are committed to tackling serious violence and gun crime and are carrying out a thorough investigation into the firearms discharges on Hugh Road.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the area as a precaution and we are doing all we can to understand the circumstances and find those responsible.

“We are taking these shootings very seriously and will prosecute those who think it’s acceptable to carry weapons on our streets and endanger lives.”

Anyone who saw anything is urged to call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log number 4899 of June 15.