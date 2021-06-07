Racist abuse and stab threats aimed at Muslim family in Wolverhampton play area

An investigation has begun after a video on social media showed a Muslim family being abused and threatened.

The video was taken in a play area in West Park, Wolverhampton

The video, which was taken in a play area in West Park, Wolverhampton, shows a group of young men shouting racist abuse and threatening to stab members of a Muslim family on Saturday, June 5.

It also shows two of the group getting physically aggressive, with one of them hitting the phone out of the hands of the person taking the video.

West Midlands Police confirmed on Twitter that it was investigating the attack, which happened around 8.30pm.

The force asked that the video is not shared on social media, and that anyone with information gets in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman said: "We are investigating a racial attack on a family at a park on Park Road West, Wolverhampton at around 8.30pm on Saturday 5 June.

"We have since been made aware of a video of this incident circulating on social media, which we are also investigating.

"We take reports of this nature incredibly seriously, and will not tolerate this kind of abuse in our communities.

"We are working to identify the people responsible and ask that people do not continue to share the video, as this may cause further upset to the family involved.

"Anyone with information can contact us quoting log number 3816 of 5 June."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

