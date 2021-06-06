Man arrested after two killed in Birmingham crash

Fox Hollies Road in Acocks Green. Photo: Google

The man and woman – who had been travelling on a motorbike – were seriously injured on Fox Hollies Road in Acocks Green.

The pair were confirmed dead at the scene soon after the arrival of the emergency services after 5.45pm on Saturday.

Initial enquiries by West Midlands Police officers suggested a blue Saab may have been involved but the vehicle had left the scene.

A car matching the description has since been located, with a 47-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force's collision investigation unit, said: "A man and woman have tragically died and our first thoughts are with their family members and friends at this traumatic time.

"It's still unclear exactly what happened and we're in the process of trying to trace, and speak to, anyone who was in the area at the time.

"We're particularly keen to hear from anybody who has dash cam footage.

"We'll be doing all we can to support those who have lost loved ones tonight and I'd urge people to think of them and not widely speculate.

"Please come to us with what information you have so we can help them by getting answers."

To contact the force, visit their website and contact them via live chat or call 101.