Murder arrest after body of man pulled from canal

Darren Round

The body of 48-year-old Darren Round was pulled from a canal in Birmingham more than a year ago.

A post mortem revealed he suffered significant facial injuries before he entered the water.

Crimestoppers previously issued a £10,000 reward for help with the investigation.

West Midlands Police say they have now detained a 28-year-old man who will be questioned on suspicion of Mr Round's murder.

His body was found in a canal in the Kings Norton area of Birmingham on February 15.

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen, from the regional force's homicide team, said: "This is a significant development in our ongoing investigation.

"This is an awful crime that saw Darren receive significant injuries and I continue to urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

"We remain committed to finding out exactly what happened to him that night and will leave no stone unturned in getting answers for his family."

The £10,000 reward is still available for information leading to the conviction of anyone responsible.

They can be contacted 100 per cent anonymously via 0800 555 111.