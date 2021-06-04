Predator who tried to abuse girl and then flee country jailed

Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Raja Mohammed Abbas was arrested as he attempted to board a flight to Pakistan.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard how the attempted attack, which happened in the Dudley area last July, had caused "huge psychological harm" to the girl, who has not been the same since, and "scarred" her family.

Police were alerted after the victim's parents were told what happened. Abbas, 42, of Jasmine Road, Dudley, then booked a flight to Islamabad but was arrested by officers at Birmingham Airport before he could board the flight.

He was jailed for five years and four months after pleading guilty to attempted sexual assault of a girl aged under 13 at an earlier hearing.

Judge Jonathan Salmon said Abbas had made a "determined effort to evade justice" by trying to flee the country.

Judge Salmon told him: "Fortunately a complaint was made to the parents and the police were informed.

"Realising what you had done, the next day you purchased a ticket to Pakistan via Turkey and it was only because the police were concerned you might flee the jurisdiction that a warrant had been issued for your arrest and was executed as you attempted to leave the jurisdiction."

He added: "Her mother described how what you did has had a substantial detrimental effect on this young girl.

"She described how a formerly outgoing, bubbly girl is now quiet, hardly ever talking."

He added: "I hope by being here today you might start to realise the harm and misery you have caused to this young girl and her wider family unit."

Ali Naseem Bajwa, defending, said: "I acknowledge on behalf of Mr Abbas how unpleasant and serious this offence is.