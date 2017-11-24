9,000 West Midlands pets abused at Christmas - RSPCA

The charity was called to more than 200 cases a day in the region in December and January – and is bracing itself for another busy time.

In response, bosses have launched a campaign calling on people to treat their pets kindly.

In the West Midlands there were 9,152 reports in the two months with 234 of those being made on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Nationally the charity received up to 2,000 calls a day.

RSPCA inspectors are preparing themselves for another challenging time of Christmas and expect to take in 19,000 animals throughout the country.

Charity Superintendent Simon Osborne said: "It’s a sad fact that every day at work throughout the year can be tough for our inspectors and animal welfare and collection officers, but winter really does come with its own challenges and issues.

"In fact, we expect to take in somewhere in the region of 19,000 animals this winter alone.

"During the festive season alone last year, we rescued over 25,000 animals, many of whom had been cruelly abandoned, injured or abused.

"But we also saw so many acts of kindness by animal lovers, from the passer-by who rescued a shivering and sick puppy days before Christmas, to those who reported suffering animals to our cruelty hotline or volunteers caring for animals in our centres and branches.

"We are asking animal lovers across the country to show kindness this Christmas by supporting our winter appeal."

Separately, the RSPCA is on the hunt for 20 dedicated animal-lovers from across England to join its team of rescuers as part of a major recruitment drive.

The charity has just over 100 animal collection officers working across England and Wales rescuing injured animals, helping abused or abandoned pets, and responding to welfare concerns from the public.

The officers support the charity’s inspectors and help rescue tens of thousands of animals every year. There are vacancies across the country.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA assistant director of inspectorate, who worked as an RSPCA ambulance driver, inspector and chief inspector for 16 years, said: “Our officers are absolutely vital to the RSPCA’s overall work and our efforts to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome or release animals in need.

“We have an extremely dedicated workforce made up of animal collection officers, animal welfare officers and inspectors who rescue around 130,000 animals every year.

“But the RSPCA can only fulfill this important role thanks to the commitment and passion of our staff and we’re now on the look-out for 20 more animal-lovers to join the team and help us help them.”