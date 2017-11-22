Great Barr bus stab suspect named after teenager knifed six times

Detectives have stepped up their hunt for a man who stabbed a teenager six times in Great Barr and have named Travon Poleate as their chief suspect.

Officers were called to Dyas Road September 8 following reports the 17-year-old victim was chased off the number 28 bus before being attacked with a knife.

It is believed Poleate – an American national who has previously been living in Hockley and has links to Handsworth – tried to board the bus without paying and then lashed out when the victim refused to pay his fare.

The victim suffered injuries in the attack and was taken to hospital but has since gone on to make a full recovery.

Detective Constable Stephen Shepherd, from West Midlands Police’s Investigation Team at Erdington police station, said: “This was a vicious, unprovoked attack on an innocent young man who got caught up in a situation that was none of his making.

“The 17-year-old was on the bus when he witnessed an altercation between a man – who we believe to be Poleate – and the bus driver.

“Fearing the argument could escalate he removed himself from the situation and got off the bus. However, the offender gave chase and stabbed him six times to the head and body.

“The victim has recovered from his physical injuries but we can’t underestimate the psychological impact such an attack can have on a young person.

“Our inquiries suggest Travon Poleate is responsible for this attack and I would urge him to do the right thing and come forward to speak to police about what happened. We want to hear his story.

“If anyone has seen him or knows his whereabouts I’d urge them to contact us immediately.”

Poleate is described as black, 6ft 2ins tall, slim with afro-style hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police on 101 quoting the crime reference 20BW/191892H/17.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.