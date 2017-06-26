Menu

Great Barr house fire: Brother and sister were 'smothered'

By Alex Ross | Great Barr | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

Two young children found dead after a fire at their family home had been smothered, a judge heard.

A pathologist had decided Saros Endris, aged eight, and his six-year-old sister Leanor, died from airway obstruction, Birmingham Crown Court was told.

Firefighters arrived at the house in Holland Road, Hamstead, Great Barr, in October last year.

They found a blaze in the hallway and neighbours trying to save the children.

Mr Jomas Hankin QC, prosecuting, said: "Both children were smothered by material soaked in a chemical agent, causing burns to the face and irritation to the airways."

Endris Mohammed, the father of the children, denied murdering Saros and Leanor on October 28 last year.

The 47-year-old further pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of their mother, Penil Teklehaimanot on the same date.

The defendant, of Holland Road, Great Barr, was remanded in custody to stand trial on November 6.

The case is estimated to last up to six weeks.

