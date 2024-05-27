Find out how you can save a fortune with freebies on your birthday - Money Saving Amy

There are so many brilliant birthday freebies, many of which don’t require anything else to be bought, you can simply walk into store, show your loyalty card and walk away with a completely free item. So here’s a round up of the brilliant birthday freebies you could be grabbing too.

Let’s start with the freebies that require no additional spend.

Fancy a free Krispy Kreme?

Krispy Kreme

You can claim one free donut at any point during your birthday month. You’ll receive this in an email on the first of the month, and you just have to scan your Krispy Kreme app in store to claim your treat, you can choose any donut! I went for the “brookie” one, which was delicious, and it was worth £3.25.

Greggs

Claim a free sweet treat at Greggs on your birthday, and this one is valid for a whole month after your birthday. All you need to do is switch the birthday freebie on, in your Greggs app wallet, and scan your app in store to claim your treat. Don’t forget, if you’re with Octopus, O2 or virgin media, you could grab yourself a free Gregg’s hot drink too, which is a weekly offer. I chose an original glazed donut worth £1, but you can choose any sweet treat and this could be worth up to £1.45.

Costa

Just for being signed up to the Costa app, you can get a free sweet treat, which can be claimed up to seven days from your birthday, this will show up in the rewards section of your Costa app. I chose a millionaires shortbread worth £2.70.

Burger King

Burger King offers a free whopper burger, or vegan whopper burger. To receive this free burger you must be signed up to the app at least seven days before your birthday, and you must be opted in to receive email marketing communications or push notifications. The offer will be valid for 14 days from your birthday.

You can get a discount at Hobbycraft

Hobbycraft

You can get a free £5 spend at Hobbycraft when you’re signed up to the free Hobbycraft club. Your voucher will be added to the app on your birthday and will be valid for 35 days from your birthday. This is a fab freebie to stock up on your favourite crafting materials.

Body shop

The Body Shop offer a free £5 for your birthday as long as you have shopped in the previous 12 months. You can spend this online or in store and it lasts for one month after your birthday.

Lidl

You’ll get a free donut on your Lidl app, usually valid for one week. If you don’t like donuts, you can choose a cookie instead. You’ll find the full list of donuts and cookies to choose from on the offer in your app.

Hotel chocolate

Get a free £5 spend at Hotel Chocolate for your birthday, this offer will be valid for one month from when you receive the birthday email from Hotel Chocolate, which is usually on your birthday. Minimum spend is £5.01 so you will have to spend a minimal amount with this one. I got the 4 pack of signature truffles which cost £5.45, a lovely treat that only cost me 45p after the birthday voucher!

Morrisons

This one is a bit of luck, not everyone gets a birthday freebie from Morrisons, last year I didn’t get one, but this year I got a free pack of brownies. I could choose from a variety of brownies, including free from ones! So it’s worth checking your Morrisons app to see if you get a birthday treat.

Lindt

This is by far my favourite birthday freebie, and worth around £6! For simply being signed up to the free Lindt rewards scheme, you get a full 200g box of Lindt chocolates for your birthday. It’s also valid for just under 3 months so there’s plenty of time to redeem this one.

Subway

On the new subway rewards app, you’ll get a free birthday cookie, you can choose any flavour and no other purchase is necessary, just scan your card in store and claim your freebie.

Chopstix

For being signed up to the free Chopstix app, you can claim a free small box on your birthday. The base is noodles, rice or both and you can choose one topping from things such as firecracker chicken, salt n pepper potatoes or teriyaki beef. If you’re not yet signed up to the app, you can get 5 free spring rolls just for signing up.

Now for some other brilliant freebies that you can claim, but that may come at a small cost.

Shopmium

As a gold member on Shopmium, you’ll get a free 180g bar of Cadbury chocolate on your birthday, there’s a variety of flavours to choose from such as caramel or fruit n nut. To be a gold member on Shopmium, you just meet certain terms which you can view on the app, such as having submitted 10 cash back request.

Rituals

You can claim a birthday freebie from Rituals when you’re signed up to their free member card. The freebie can vary, in my case I got a free hand cream worth £12.90. With this one, you do have to buy an item to qualify, the cheapest item I spotted in store was a £4.50 pack of face wipes.

Pizza Express

Pizza express birthday freebies vary depending on the level you are on the Pizza Express rewards app. You also have to spend at least £10 to claim the birthday reward. If you’re at bronze level, you’ll receive a free dessert. If you’re at silver level, you’ll receive a free classic pizza, worth up to £14.95! If you’re at gold level, you can choose from either a pizza or a bottle or Prosecco or wine. You can combine these birthday freebies with all the other reward offers too such as free dough balls and free drinks.

Boost

Users who have a VIBE card can claim a free boost on their birthday, or 3 days prior to, or after, the day. You must have photo ID to be able to claim this. You also must’ve earnt at least one point previously.

Here’s a quick list of other birthday offers you could be claiming:

Delightful desserts - one free scoop of ice cream on the day of your birthday

Gousto restaurants - free glass of Prosecco when buying a main meal

Bill’s - free bottle of Prosecco when all diners buy at least one main meal

River island - £5 off a £25+ spend

H&M - 25% off one item

ASOS - 20% off

Ember inns - 25% off drinks

Toby carvery - £10 off when you spend £25+

Frankie and Benny’s - one free main when you buy a main

Simple be - 20% off

Mcarthur Glen outlet - 10% off

LNER - 20% off your next booking

Hungry horse - free drink

Space NK - free mini product

Many of these offers require you to be signed up to the loyalty scheme a set amount of time in advance. Also, these offers are usually not valid in stores that are in airports.

I hope you enjoy these birthday offers, happy freebie shopping! Moneysavingamy.