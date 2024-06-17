'We had to barricade our homes' Residents who live on the same street as Smethwick shooting reveal the terror that they have to endure 'every few months'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A squadron of police cars rushed to the scene in Smethwick in the early hours of the morning, after gunshots went off at Avenue Bar and Restaurant on Rolfe Street.

A man in his 40s and a man in his 20s were both taken to hospital with "serious injuries" while a woman was also hurt and taken to hospital - but has since been discharged.

The terrifying moment kept neighbours up into the early hours, and today they've been claiming it's not first time terror has struck on the street they all call home.

Speaking today, one neighbour claimed that just six months ago the whole street was 'forced to barricade' their homes after a late night party - at the same venue - after it leaked into their road and youths 'smashed up' cars owned by people who live there.

Other residents claimed that some neighbours were forced to move out after being terrified of when the next nightmare night would commence.

The scene of the shooting at The Avenue Bar and Grill, Rolfe Street, Smethwick

An elderly grandmother, who has lived on the street for 37 years, said: “That pub (where the shooting happened) used to be a cafe which we liked but it was taken over and turned into a pub.

“Since then we’ve had party after party going on all night. Last year - on December 29 - the pub had a youth fixture going on and the punters who came smashed up all the cars on the road.

“We asked them to stop and they replied by threatening everyone, we had to barricade ourselves into our own homes until police came.

“On December 30 it happened again. They were revving up cars, speeding, being aggressive and throwing food everywhere.

“My daughter phoned the council and told them, she said they asked if police were involved - which they were - an got an email after Christmas saying there was nothing they could do about the venue itself.

“Last night was really bad, It was about 2:50am, I heard screaming and shouting, I could see people fighting and then at around quarter past three police arrived, about 15 police cars turned up.

“The problem is that the residents are not respected, they don't care that they're ruining our street."

Police were called to the incident in the early hours of Monday morning

Jarrad, 30, who has lived on the street for 15 years, said: “There’s always something going on, it’s that pub where the problems happen. There's always something happening.

“The street itself is quiet, everyone keeps themselves to themselves and although there are problems, shootings are rare.”

Neerag Kumar, 28, said he often parks his car away from his house to avoid damage from partygoers at the venue where the shooting took place

Security guard Neerag kumar, 28, said: “I got home at 2am, no police were here but at 9am when I awoke police were all over the street.

“It's like this a lot, a couple of months ago there was a big fight at the same pub, it happens every couple of months.

“Guys come here, drink, do drugs and fight. A couple of months ago a guy crashed into all of the cars on the street.

“A neighbour was even forced to move away because it had become too hard for them to stay in the danger."

A statement from the force reads: "We are reviewing CCTV and carrying out other enquiries to identify who was responsible.

"Officers are increasing their patrols the area in the coming days as we know how concerning this incident is for the community."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed crews were called to a gunshot incident on Rolfe Street at 3.32am.

He added: "Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, both men, who were treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital."