Money Saving Amy: Black Country mum unveils her top five deals, including cinema discounts

I'm Amy, a 30 year-old mom-of-two who is always on the lookout for a bargain. I absolutely love all things about money saving - freebies, deals, you name it. And I love shouting about it. I've become known as Money Saving Amy and I select a new set of deals for families each week. Here's the top five that I've spotted for this week to keep you entertained.

1) Amazon Prime cinema discount

Love the cinema but not the cost? Here’s how to save if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Every month you can get 2 tickets to an Odeon cinema for just £10, the deal is available Monday - Thursday. If you want to upgrade to a more luxurious trip, you get bag 2 Odeon Luxe tickets for just £15.

There’s another brilliant perk on Amazon Prime too, you can get ‘Deliveroo Plus Silver’ membership free for a whole year. With this membership you can enjoy free postage on orders over £15 at a wide variety of restaurants. Plus there are exclusive member perks.

Another Amazon Prime benefit is that you can get free postage on Hello Fresh boxes. Get all the information at: Amazon Prime Member.

2) Blue Peter badge

Did you know that there are 9 different Blue Peter badges that can be applied for if you have a 5-15 year old? Your child must apply themselves and badges are awarded for things such as sending in a brilliant illustration, doing an act of kindness or showing how much you care about the environment.

The benefit of owning a Blue Peter badge is being able to gain free entry into more than 200 attractions such as parks, zoos and castles. The Black Country museum, Dudley canals, Harvington Hall, The Ironbridge Museums, Twcross Zoo and Trentham Gardens are all included in this list, including many more. You can only apply for one badge at a time and each badge has its own application requirements which you can check online here: Blue Peter Badge

WOLVERHAMPTON JONATHAN HIPKISS 13/07/2023 Amy Grayland from Wolverhampton gives saving tips on her Instagram _moneysavingamy

3) Cadbury family fun days

Pick up a pack of selected Cadbury chocolate to get access to big ticket savings at venues such as SeaLife centres, Chessington, Alton Towers and many more. You will receive up to 50% off these attractions. Once you’ve got your packet of promotional chocolate such as Wispa or Fudge multipacks, head to the family fun days website and enter your batch code, barcode and personal details. You’ll then receive an email with a unique code and a link to claim your discount. More information here: Cadbury family fun days.

4) Hobbycraft discounts

From drawing, painting and watercolours, to baking and personalising, Hobbycraft covers a wide range when it comes to home crafting, and if you love being creative then you’re in luck. Hobbycraft have £5 off a £15 spend for members. You’ll find this voucher in the rewards section of your Hobbycraft app. The membership is free to sign up to! It also comes with the fantastic perk of a free £5 spend on your birthday. More information at: Hobbycraft app.

5) Three+ cinema discount

If your phone network is “Three”, then you will have access to the “Three+” app, full of freebies, rewards and offers. You can grab a £3 Cineworld ticket every Friday-Sunday, saving £6.99! You can also grab a £1 Cafe Nero drink each week too, this includes hot and cold barista made drinks, and it also includes syrups, alternative milks and extras, a brilliant bargain! Look out for other freebies popping up on the app too. More information at Three+ app.

Enjoy the savings! Moneysavingamy.