Police searching for woman wanted in connection with robbery in Wednesbury
Police are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with a robbery in Wednesbury.
Officers are appealing over the whereabouts of Grace Freeth.
The 21-year-old is said to have connections in the West Bromwich and Tipton areas.
West Midlands Police has issued a picture of the wanted woman in a bid to find her.
Anyone who sees her should call 999 and quote crime number 20/511601/24.