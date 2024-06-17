Express & Star
Police searching for woman wanted in connection with robbery in Wednesbury

Police are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection with a robbery in Wednesbury.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

Officers are appealing over the whereabouts of Grace Freeth.

The 21-year-old is said to have connections in the West Bromwich and Tipton areas.

Have you seen Grace Freeth?

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of the wanted woman in a bid to find her.

Anyone who sees her should call 999 and quote crime number 20/511601/24.

