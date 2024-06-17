Police searching for woman wanted in connection with robbery in Wednesbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are appealing over the whereabouts of Grace Freeth.

The 21-year-old is said to have connections in the West Bromwich and Tipton areas.

Have you seen Grace Freeth?

West Midlands Police has issued a picture of the wanted woman in a bid to find her.

Anyone who sees her should call 999 and quote crime number 20/511601/24.