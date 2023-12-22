Express & Star State of the Nation Survey - have your say

Today we launch our State of the Nation survey – your chance to have a say on your views about Britain today.

We are asking 12 questions, which can be answered in just a couple of minutes.

Here's your chance to have your say:

We will collate your answers and reveal the thoughts of the region as we go into 2004.

Next year will be a big one for the UK, with a general election almost certain to happen.

There is also continued uncertainty over the economy as the cost of living crisis continues, fuelled by fluctuating fuel prices that are impacted by global conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Interest rates will hopefully come down to alleviate the squeeze felt by mortgage holders, but prices in the shops remain far higher now than they were just a year ago.

Meanwhile, the country has been shaken by industrial unrest that hasn’t been experienced in our country in decades.

Our trains have been beset by strikes, with services cancelled or delayed. Many passengers are so fed up they are turning away from rail and back into their cars.

Meanwhile, NHS bosses have warned hospital staffing levels seen during the junior doctors’ strike are simply not “sustainable”.

With economic difficulties and industrial unrest, many believe Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is heading for a landslide victory come the general election. But not everyone is convinced he is the right man for the job.

It all adds up to uncertain times ahead, but interesting ones too.

Take a minute or two to join our State of the Nation survey as we look back on 2023 and ahead into next year.