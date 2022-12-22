Housing group staff spread Christmas kindness to families in need

Colleagues at whg have been spreading Christmas cheer to families in need

Midlands’ landlord whg has teamed up with charity Basket Brigade UK and Wates to launch its 12 Days of Kindness Campaign, which aims to ensure some of the most vulnerable people in the region have all they need to get them through the festive period.

As part of the campaign, 332 bags of food have been distributed to households in Walsall, including 155 Christmas dinners for a family of four and 11 diabetic-friendly food hampers.

A total of 247 children received Christmas presents and 70 older people were given winter warm packs containing socks, hats, gloves and Christmas treats.

An additional 80 people were supplied with essential toiletry bags including washing powder, washing up liquid and other costly household items.

Nickii Waite, resilient communities programme manager, said: “Christmas is just around the corner, and while many see it as a time for connection and families to come together not everyone will be looking forward to this time of year – especially if they are struggling financially or feeling isolated.

“We wanted to make these customers realise we are here to support them and that we do care. We have already reached new customers who want support to feel less lonely and the feedback has been overwhelming.”

Lisa Sylvester, social prescribing manager, added: “It is only thanks to the generosity of staff across whg who purchased gifts and the support of our social value contractors and Basket Brigade UK that we have been able to deliver on this initiative and give our customers the gift of kindness this festive period.