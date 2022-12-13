Warm spaces across the Black Country as temperatures remain around freezing

Photo: iStock/PA.

Temperatures have been hovering around freezing for several days, and will continue to do for the next 48 hours or so. However, a number of 'warm spaces' have opened up around the region, giving residents who struggle to afford the higher heating bills a place to go that's cosy and, in some cases, has some food.

Hubs, churches, and libraries are inviting people to visit during certain times where they will be serving hot drinks and food, and providing a space for people to charge their devices and connect to Wi-Fi.

So far, spaces have opened in Dudley, Lichfield, Sandwell, Wolverhampton, Cannock and Stafford. Walsall Council leader Mike Bird says the authority will not be using council buildings as warm spaces but the council is working with churches and community associations which may offer a place to go.

Here is a list of spaces around the Black Country and parts of Staffordshire:

Cannock Chase warm spaces

Bethany Baptist Church, Cannock Road, Chadsmoor, WS11 5DA - Tuesday 10am-12pm

Cannock Leisure Centre, Stafford Road, Cannock, WS11 4AL - Wednesday 10am-12pm

Cannock Library, 1 Manor Avenue, Cannock, WS11 1AA - Friday 10am-12pm

Chadsmoor Methodist Church Cannock Road, Chadsmoor, WS11 5DD - Wednesday 10.30am-11.30am, Friday 10.30am

Create Community Church, Stafford Road, Cannock, WS12 4PD - Friday 10am-12pm

Hayes Green Community Cafe, Hayes Green Community Centre, Heath Way, Cannock, WS11 7WA - Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9am-3pm

Hednesford Salvation Army, 7 Anglesey Street Hednesford, WS12 1AB - Monday-Thursday 2pm-5pm

Living Springs Church, Avon Business and Leisure Centre - Monday 10.30am-1.30pm

Rugeley Community Centre, Burnthill Lane, Rugeley, WS15 2HX - Monday-Friday 8.30am-4.30pm

Rugeley Fire Station, Rugeley, WS15 2FX - Friday 10am-3pm

Rugeley Library, 12 Anson Street, Rugeley, WS15 2BB - Friday 10am-12pm

Rugeley Rose Theatre, Taylors Lane, Rugeley, WS15 2AA - Wednesday 10am-4pm

St Paul’s Church, 53 Lichfield Street, Rugeley, WS15 2EH - Thursday 2pm-4pm

Dudley warm spaces

Age Concern Stourbridge and Halesowen, Elton Centre, St Johns Road, DY8 3HT - Monday-Friday 9.30am-2pm

All Saints Church, Vicar Street, Sedgley DY3 3SD - Friday and Sunday 10.30am-12.30pm

Brierley Hill Methodist Church, 24 Bank Street, DY5 3DA - Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 2pm-4pm

Change Grow Live, Atlantic House, Dudley Road, Lye DY9 8EL - Monday 9am-8pm, Tuesday-Thursday 9am-5pm, Friday 9am-4.30pm

Christ Church Lye, High Street, Lye DY9 8LF - Friday 11am-3pm

Church of the Ascension, Dudley Road, Wall Heath DY6 9AH - Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 2pm-4pm

Cradley Community and Welfare Association, 32-34 Colley Lane, B63 2TL - 10am-12pm

Darkhouse Baptist Church, Darkhouse Lane, Coseley WV14 8XH - Tuesday 2pm-4pm

Dudley Carers Hub and Wellbeing Service, Brett Young Carers Hub, Old Hawne Lane, B63 3TB - Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Grace Community Church, Commonside, Pensnett, DY5 4AJ - Monday and Saturday 10.30am-12pm, Wednesday 3pm-4.30pm

Halesowen Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 144a Coombs Road, B62 8AF - Saturday 10am-5pm

Huntingtree Healthy Hub (Moms Mindful Hub), Huntingtree Park, Huntingtree Road, B63 4HY - Thursday 1pm-3pm

Kingswinford Christian Fellowship, Summer Street, DY6 9LA - Tuesday and Thursday 2pm-4.30pm

Life Central Church, Little Cornbow, B63 3AJ - Monday-Saturday 11am-2pm

The Lighthouse Centre, Salop Street, DY1 3AT - Monday-Friday 10am-3pm

Primrose Hill Community Church, Chapel Street, Netherton DY2 0AA - Wednesday 9am-12.30pm

Revival Fires, 117 Wolverhampton Street, DY1 3AL - Wednesday 11am-1pm, Sunday 12.30pm-1.30pm

St Andrew's Church, The Straits, Gornal DY3 3AB - Tuesday and Sunday 9.30am-11.30am

St Chad's Parish Church, Oak Street, Coseley WV14 9TA - Wednesday 10.15am-12pm

St Francis's Church and Parish Centre, Poplar Crescent, DY1 4AF - Tuesday 1pm-2pm, Wednesday 11.30am-12pm

St Michael's Church, Maynard Avenue, Norton, DY8 3EE - Wednesday 11am-2pm

St Paul's Church, 6-8 Lake Street, Lower Gornal DY3 2AU - Monday and Friday 9am-11am, Tuesday 11am-1pm

Wellington Road Community Centre, 27 Wellington Road, DY1 1UB - Monday-Friday 10am-2.30pm

Wollescote Community Association, Wassell Road, DY9 9BY - Thursday 2pm-4pm

Woodside Internet Centre, Hallchurch Road, Woodside DY2 0TQ - Monday 10am-3pm

Lichfield warm spaces

Burntwood Library, Sankey's Corner, Bridge Cross Road, Burntwood, WS7 2BX - Tuesday 10am-12pm (£1) and Wednesday 10am-11am (free)

Christ Church, Martin Heath Hall, Christ Church Lane, Lichfield, WS13 6TS - Monday 9am-1.30pm

District Council House, Frog Lane, Lichfield - Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

Handsacre Methodist Church, 1, The Green, Lichfield Road, Handsacre, Rugeley, WS15 4DE - Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

Lichfield Cares @ Curborough Community Centre, Reynolds Close, Lichfield WS13 7NY - Monday 1pm-3pm

Lichfield City of Sanctuary @ Curborough Community Centre, Reynolds Close, Lichfield WS13 7NY

Lichfield Library, St Mary's Church, Market Place, Lichfield WS13 6LG - Tuesday 2pm-4pm

Life Church, Netherstowe, Lichfield, WS13 6TS - 12pm-2pm (£3 donation requested)

St Anne's Church, Church Street, Chasetown, Burntwood, WS7 3QL - Thursday 11am-1pm

St Chad's Church Place of Welcome @ Curborough Community Centre, Reynolds Close, Lichfield WS13 7NY - Tuesday 10.30am-12pm

St John's Community Church, High Street, Chase Terrace WS7 1LR - Monday 10.30am-12.30pm

St Michael's Church @ Lichfield Fire Station, WS13 6HX - Thursday 1.30pm-3pm

St Stephen's Church, 82 Church Lane, Fradley, Lichfield, WS13 8NL - Wednesday 2pm-4pm

St Michael's Church, Church Street, Lichfield, WS13 6ED - film club first Monday of the month at 2pm during term time, family film club on Mondays during school holidays

The BitterSuite , 55 Upper St. John Street, Lichfield, WS14 9DT - Tuesday and Thursday 10am-2pm

Sandwell warm spaces

4 Community Trust, Wiltshire Way, West Bromwich, B71 1JU - Wednesday (fortnightly) 10am-2.30pm, Thursday (fortnightly) 10am-2.30pm, Friday (weekly) 10am-2pm

Abrahamic Foundation, 215 High Street, Smethwick, B66 3AH - Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday 10am-2pm

Bangladeshi Women's Association, Tipton - Friday 9am-3pm

Bearwood Community Hub CIC, B66 4BX - Wednesday 11.30am-6pm

Blackheath Library, 145 High Street, Blackheath, B65 0EA - Monday-Thursday 9.30am-5.30pm, Friday 9.30am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm

Bleakhouse Library, Bleakhouse Road, Oldbury, B68 9DS - Monday-Thursday 9am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm, Friday closed, Saturday 10am-4pm

Brandhall Library, Tame Road, Oldbury, B68 0JT - Monday and Wednesday 10am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm, Tuesday and Thursday closed, Friday 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Saturday 10am-2pm

Central Library. High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ - Monday 9.30am-7pm, Tuesday-Friday 9.30am-6pm, Saturday 10am-4pm

Cradley Heath Community Centre, Reddal Hill Road, B64 5JG - Monday and Wednesday 10am-1pm, Friday 9am-11am

Cradley Heath Community Link, High Street, Cradley Heath - Monday 1pm-3pm, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10am-3pm

Cradley Heath Library, Upper High Street, Cradley Heath, B64 5JU - Monday-Wednesday and Friday 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Thursday closed, Saturday 10am-2pm

Dartmouth Cricket Club, Sandwell Park, Birmingham Road, West Bromwich, B71 4JQ - Monday-Sunday 9am-11pm

EWA CIC, 350 High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DJ - Saturday mornings

Friar Park Millennium Centre, Friar Park Road, Wednesbury, WS10 0JS - Monday and Friday 10am-2pm and 5pm-8pm, Tuesday-Thursday 10am-2pm

Gayton Community Centre, Gayton Road, West Bromwich, B71 1QS - Monday-Friday 8.30am-9pm

Glebefields Library, St Marks Road, Tipton, DY4 0SZ - Monday 9am-5.30pm, Tuesday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-2pm

Great Barr Library, Birmingham Road, Great Barr, B43 6NW - Monday and Tuesday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Wednesday closed, Thursday and Friday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-4pm, Saturday 10am-4pm

Great Bridge Library, Sheepwash Lane, Great Bridge, Tipton, DY4 7JF - Monday 9.30am-5.30pm, Tuesday and Thursday closed, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am-5pm, Saturday 10am-1pm

Haden Hill Leisure Centre, Barrs Road, Cradley Heath, B64 7HA - Sunday 10am-3pm

Hamstead Library, Tarnhouse Centre, Hamstead Road, B43 5EL - Monday and Wednesday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm, Tuesday 2pm-5.30pm, Thursday closed, Friday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Saturday 10am-2pm

Hill Top Library, Park Buildings, West Bromwich, B70 0RZ - Monday and Wednesday 1.30pm-5.30pm, Tuesday and Thursday closed, Friday and Saturday 10am-2pm

Holy Trinity Church, Halesowen Road, Old Hill, B64 6JA - Wednesday 1pm-3pm

Ileys Community Association, Smethwick, B66 3PU - Tuesday and Thursday 9.30am - 2pm and Fridays 3-7pm

Jamia Mosque, Smethwick, B66 3EU - Monday to Sunday 9am-8pm

Just Straight Talk, West Bromwich, WV14 9LJ - Monday-Friday 10am-2pm

Kings Community Church, Tame Road, Brandhall, B68 0JP - Thursday 9.30am-4.30pm

Langley Library, Barrs Street, Oldbury, B68 8QT - Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm, Tuesday and Thursday closed, Saturday 10am-2pm

Lea Brook Methodist Church, Leabrook Road North, Wednesbury, WS10 7LY - Wednesday 10am1-12.30pm

Lifecentral Church, Dudhill Road, Rowley Regis, B65 8HS - Tuesday 11am-2pm

Life in Community CIC,St John's Hall, Upper Church Lane, Tipton, DY4 9ND - Tuesday 3.30pm- 7.30pm, Wednesday 3.30pm-5.30pm

Lion Farm Action Centre, The Vicarage, Shelsley Avenue, Oldbury, B69 1BG - Tuesday 12pm-3pm, Wednesday and Thursday 12pm-2pm, Friday 1pm-2pm

Murray Hall CT, The Bridge, St Marks Road, Tipton, DY4 0SL - Monday-Friday 10am-4pm

New Beginnings, St Mark's Church, Smethwick, B67 6LP - Wednesday 10am-1pm (term time only)

NSDT, Brasshouse Community Centre, Smethwick, B66 1BQ - Monday-Friday 10am-4pm

Oakham Library, Poplar Rise, Tividale, B69 1RD - Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Tuesday and Thursday closed, Saturday 10am-2pm

Oldbury Library, Sandwell Council House, Freet Street, Oldbury, B69 3DB - Monday-Thursday 9am-5.30pm, Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-2pm

Oldbury Salvation Army, Merton Close (off Pound Road), Oldbury, B68 8NG - Tuesday 9.30am-6.30pm

Portway Lifestyle Centre, Newbury Lane Oldbury, B69 1HE - Sunday 10am-3pm

Rounds Green Library, Martley Road, Oldbury, B69 1DZ - Monday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Tuesday and Thursday closed, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Saturday 10am-1pm

Sandwell Churches Link, Brandhall Community Hub, Oldbury - Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-4pm

Sandwell Irish Community Association, Langley Lodge Community Centre, Langley High Street, B69 4SL - Monday, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday 10am-2pm

Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA - Monday and Tuesday 10am-5.30pm, Wednesday-Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, Sunday 12pm-4pm

Smethwick Pakistani Muslim Association, Victoria Centre, Suffrage Street, B66 3PZ - Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 8.30am-3.30pm

Smethwick Swimming Centre, Thimblemill Road, Smethwick, B67 5QT - Sunday 10am-3pm

Soho Victoria Friends & Neighbours CIC, Smethwick, B66 3BQ - Monday 11am-3pm

St James CofE Church, Shelsley Avenue, Lion Farm Estate, Oldbury, B69 1BG - Monday 12pm-3pm, Tuesday 9am-11.30am, Thursday 9am-12pm

Stone Cross Library, Beverley Road, B71 2LH - Monday and Tuesday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5.30pm, Wednesday 2pm-5.30pm, Thursday closed, Friday 9.30am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm

Thimblemill Library, Thimblemill Road, Smethwick, B67 5RJ - Monday-Wednesday and Friday 9am-1pm and 2pm-6pm, Thursday 9am-1pm, Saturday 10am-4pm

Tipton Community Association, Tipton Resource Centre, Office 3, Brook Street Community Centre, DY4 9DD - Tuesday 12.30pm-3.30pm

Tipton Leisure Centre, Alexandra Road, Tipton, DY4 8TA - Sunday 10am-3pm

Tipton Library, Owen House, 17 Unity Walk, DY4 8QL - Monday 9.30am-6pm, Tuesday 9.30am-1pm, Wednesday and Friday 9.30am-5pm, Thursday closed, Saturday 10am-1pm

Tipton Sports Academy, Wednesbury Oak Road, Tipton, DY4 0BS - Sunday 10am-3pm

U-Island CIC, Smethwick - Sunday 10am-3pm

Wednesbury Community Association, 69 Hall Street, WS10 8NW - Tuesday 10.30am-4.30pm

Wednesbury Leisure Centre, High Bullen, Wednesbury, WS10 7HP - Sunday 10am-3pm

Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, WS10 9EH - Monday-Wednesday and Friday 9.30am-5.30pm, Thursday 9.30am-1.30pm, Saturday 10am-4pm

Wednesbury Sons of Rest Community Centre, Foley Street, WS10 9HG - Friday 10.30am-1pm

West Bromwich Leisure Centre, Moor Street, West Bromwich, B70 7AZ - Sunday 10am-3pm

Yemeni Community Association, Tildasley Street, West Bromwich, B70 9SJ - Saturday 12pm-8pm

Yew Tree & Tamebridge Community Centre, Redwood Road, WS5 4LB - Monday, Thursday and Friday 9am-1pm, Tuesday 9am-7pm, Wednesday 9am-3.30pm

Stafford warm spaces

Care Plus, Dobree Close, Colwich - Wednesday-Friday 11.30am-2.30pm

Care Plus, Impstones, Gnosall - Monday and Friday 11.30am-2.30pm

Care Plus, Gough and Crispin, Stafford - Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 11.30am-2.30pm

Care Plus, Marsh and Hopton Court, Stafford - Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11.30am-2.30pm

Care Plus, Shakespeare Road, Stafford - Wednesday-Friday 11.30am-2.30pm

Care Plus, Sycamore, Stone - Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 11.30am-2.30pm

Cerebral Palsy Mid Staffordshire, Greenhall Complex, Second Avenue, Holmcroft, ST16 1PS - Tuesday and Wednesday 11.30am-3.30pm

Church Lane Evangelical Church, Church Lane, ST16 2AW - Monday 2pm-4pm, Tuesday 12pm-2pm

Elim Hope Foodbank, St Patrick's Street, ST16 2PL - Tuesday and Thursday 10.30am-3pm

Gatehouse Theatre, Eastgate Street, ST16 2LT - Monday-Friday 10am-3pm

Great Bridgeford Village Hall, Newport Road, ST18 9PR - Monday 12pm onwards (alternate weeks commencing November 28), Wednesday 11.30am onwards (alternate weeks commencing November 21)

Great Haywood Memorial Hall, Main Road, Great Haywood, ST18 0SU - twice a week on various days

House of Bread, 43 Browning Street, ST16 3AX - Monday 12pm-5pm, Tuesday and Friday 10am-3pm, Wednesday and Thursday 9.39am-5pm

Milford Hall Cricket Club, Main Road, Milford, ST17 0UL - Wednesday and Thursday 10am-12pm

Penkside Community Champions, Thirlmere Way Community Centre, ST17 9EJ - Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10am-1pm (£1, kids eat free), Sunday lunch midday-2pm (£7, kids eat free)

Ranton Village Hall, Brook Lane, Ranton, ST18 9JF - Tuesday 11am onwards

Rising Brook Church at the Crossing, Burton Square, ST17 9LT - Tuesday 10am-1pm, Thursday 1.30pm-4.30pm

Seighford Village Hall, Seighford - Friday 10.30am onwards

Shallowford House, Norton Bridge and Chebsey, ST15 0NZ - Thursday 10.30am onwards

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Wharf Road, Gnosall, ST20 0DB - Tuesday and Wednesday 10am-2pm

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Beaconside, Stafford, ST18 0DD - Thursday 10am-2pm

St John the Baptist’s Church, Westhead Avenue, Littleworth, ST16 3RP - Tuesday and Wednesday 10am-12pm

Stone Community Hub, The Frank Jordan Centre, Lichfield Street, ST15 8NA - Wednesday and Thursday 1pm-3pm

Yarnfield and Cold Meece Parish Council, Greenside, Yarnfield, Stone, ST15 0NA - Wednesday 2pm-4.30pm, Friday 10am-12pm

Walsall warm spaces

Aaina Community Hub, Bathmore, Caldmore, Walsall, WS1 3BS - (Women) Monday-Wednesday 10am-12pm

Aldridge Methodist Church, Anchor Road, Aldridge, Walsall, WS9 8PT - Monday 10am-12pm

Bentley Community Centre. Wing Close, Bentley, Walsall, WS2 0LS - Monday and Wednesday 11am-1pm (Wing Close), Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 11am-1pm (Wilkes Avenue)

Bilal Academy, 119 Milton Street, Walsall, WS1 4LW - Tuesday 2pm-5.30pm

Black Womens Centre, 17 Wednesbury Road, Walsall, WS1 3RU - (Women) Wednesday 11am-3pm

Bloxwich Library, Elmore Row, Bloxwich, WS3 2HR - Wednesday and Friday 11.00am-12.00pm

Bridging the Gap, 79a Stafford Street, Willenhall, WV13 1RT - Thursday 10am-12pm

Brownhills Community Association, Pelsall Road, Brownhills, Walsall, WS8 7JS - Wednesday 11.30am-1.30pm

Caldmore Community Gardens, Carless Street, Walsall, WS1 3RH - Wednesday 10am-3pm

The Community Room, Autum Close, High Heath, Walsall, WS4 1DU - Monday 10.30am-12.30pm

Goscote Greenacres Community Gardens, Goscote Lane, Walsall, WS3 1SJ - Friday 10am-12pm

Green Lane Baptist Church, Green Lane Baptist Church, Burrowes Street, Walsall, WS2 8NX - Thursday 2pm-4pm

Holy Ascension, 9 Sanstone Road, Lower Farm, Bloxwich, WS3 3SJ - Wednesday 9.30am-11.30am

Manor Farm Community Association, King George Crescent, Rushall, Walsall, WS4 1EU - Monday-Friday 9.30am-2.30pm, Tuesday and Wednesday 1pm-3pm, Thursday 6.30-8.30pm

Moxley Peoples Centre Charity, 3 Queen Street, Moxley, Walsall, WS10 8TA - Monday-Wednesday 9am-3pm

Nash Dom Community Hub, Sun Street, Walsall, WS1 4AL - Friday 5pm-8pm

Pelsall Community Centre, Station Road, Pelsall, WS3 4BQ - Monday 1pm-3pm

Pleck Methodist Church, Bescot Road, Walsall, WS2 9AD - Thursday 10am-12pm

The Salvation Army, The Leys, Darlaston, WS10 8DP - Wednesday 11.30am - 2.30pm

Sons of Rest, Talbot House, Bentley Lane, WS2 8SP - Monday 9.30am-12pm and Saturdays 10am-12pm

Stan Ball Centre, Abbotts Street, Bloxwich, Walsall, WS3 3AZ - Monday-Friday 10.30am-12.30pm

St Gabriel's Church, Walstead Road, Walsall, WS5 4LZ - Tuesday 10am-12pm

St James' Church, Church Road, Brownhills, WS8 6AB - Tuesday 10am-12pm

St Joseph's Catholic Church, Church Street, Darlaston, Walsall, WS10 8DY - Tuesday 10.30am-11.30am

St Mark's Parish Church, Green Lane, Shelfield, Walsall, WS4 1RN - Tuesday 11am-1pm

St Martins Community Cafe, 1 Daffodil Road, Walsall, WS5 3DQ - Thursday 10am-12pm

St Mary's Catholic Church, Leveson Street, Willenhall, WV13 1DA - Friday 10.30am-11.30am

St Matthew’s Church and Centre, St Matthew’s Close, Walsall, WS1 3DG - Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-12.30pm, Tuesday 10am-4pm

St Matthew's Church, Church Hill, Walsall, WS1 3DG - Tuesday 10am-4pm

St. Michaels & All Angels Parish Church, Hall Lane, Pelsall, Walsall, WS3 4JN - Wednesday 11am-1.30pm

The Thomas Project, 196H Walsall Wood Road, Walsall Wood, WS9 8HB - Wednesday 10am-12pm

Wolverhampton warm spaces

All Saints Community Centre, All Saints Road, All Saints, WV2 1EL - Tuesday 2pm-4pm, Thursday 10am-12pm

Ashmore Park Community Hub and Library, Griffiths Drive, Ashmore Park, WV11 2LH - Monday-Tuesday 9am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Wednesday closed, Thursday 9am-1pm, Friday 2pm-5pm, Saturday 10am-1pm

Bilston Community Centre, Prouds Lane, Bilston, WV14 6PW

Bilston Library, Mount Pleasant, WV14 7LU - Monday closed, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10am-5pm, Wednesday 10am-7pm, Saturday 10am-3pm

Bob Jones Community Hub and Library, Bromley Street, Blakenhall, WV2 3AS - Monday 9am-5.30pm, Tuesday-Thursday 9am-9.30pm, Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm

Bradmore Community Centre, Birches Barn Road, Bradmore, WV3 7JB

Central Library, Snow Hill, WV1 3AX - Monday-Thursday 10am-7pm, Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 10am-2pm

Dunstall Community Centre, Address: Dunstall Avenue, WV6 0NH

Eastfield Community Centre, Colliery Road, Eastfield, WV1 2QY

East Park Library, Hurstbourne Crescent, WV1 2EE - Monday, Tuesday and Saturday 9am-1pm, Wednesday and Friday closed, Thursday 2pm-5pm

Gatis Community Space, Gatis Street, WV6 0ET - Wednesday and Thursday 10am-2pm, Friday 10am-3pm

Hope Community Project, 40 Ling House, Long Ley, WV10 0HH - Tuesday-Thursday 10am-3pm, Friday 10am-1pm (Women)

Long Knowle Community Hub and Library, Wood End Road, WV11 1YG - Monday 10am-2pm, Tuesday and Friday 1pm-5pm, Wednesday and Thursday closed, Saturday 10am-1pm

Low Hill Community Hub, Kempthorne Avenue, WV10 9JJ

Low Hill Library, Showell Circus, WV10 9JJ - Monday and Wednesday closed, Tuesday and Friday 2pm-5pm, Thursday 10am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Saturday 10am-1pm

Lunt Community Centre, Lunt Road, Bilston, WV14 7HF

Pendeford Community Hub and Library, Whitburn Close, Pendeford, WV9 5NJ - Monday, Thursday and Saturday 10am-1pm, Tuesday 10am-6pm, Wednesday 1pm-5pm, Friday 2pm-5pm

Penn Library, Coalway Avenue, WV3 7LT - Monday and Wednesday closed, Tuesday 9am-1pm and 2pm-5pm, Thursday 9am-1pm and 2pm-6pm, Friday 9am-1pm, Saturday 9am-1pm and 2pm-4pm

Spring Vale Library, Bevan Avenue, WV4 6SG - Monday and Friday closed, Tuesday and Saturday 10am-1pm, Wednesday 2pm-6pm, Saturday 10am-1pm, Sunday 9am-2pm

The Institute, Wood Road, Tettenhall Wood, WV6 8NF - Monday and Wednesday 10am-1pm

Warstones Library, Pinfold Grove, WV4 4PT - Monday 10am-7pm. Tuesday 2pm-5pm, Wednesday 10am-5pm, Thursday 1pm-5pm, Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 9am-2pm

Wednesfield Community Hub and Library, Well Lane, Wednesfield, WV11 1XT - Monday 12pm-7pm, Tuesday-Thursday 10am-5pm, Friday 10am-1pm, Saturday 10am-2pm