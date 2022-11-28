Churches in Staffordshire to open their doors to the needy in cold winter months

Councillor Victoria Wilson

Rising Brook Community Church in Stafford will open its doors for people to warm up and receive advice on debts and benefits.

And its sister locations at Create Community Church in Huntington, Crossing Community Centre in Stone and Elevate Community Centre in Stafford will be open.

Chaplaincy director Liz Dipple said: "I think, socially, it’s really helping people to meet others and feel less alone and isolated at home in the midst of the troubling times people are facing.

"We are open from 10am-3pm, every Monday to Friday. Anyone can drop-in and keep warm. We offer a nice cup of tea or coffee and soup at lunch. We also have a food bank operating from within the Warm Space at Rising Brook and Elevate."

Councillor Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, is leading the authority’s Here to Help initiative supporting residents through the winter.

She said: “We know many people and families across Staffordshire are struggling to pay to heat their homes this winter. This is a great example of a local community coming together to support residents during these challenging times.

"You can see what a difference it makes to sit somewhere warm and chat to other people. Whether people need advice and assistance with rising energy costs or a warm place to meet others over a hot drink – lots of support is available either from the council or local community groups like Rising Brook Community Church.”